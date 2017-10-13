Electro-Harmonix Unveils New Volume Pedal

(Image credit: Electro-Harmonix)

Electro-Harmonix has announced the introduction of the Volume Pedal, featuring two impedance options and housed in a rugged, lightweight chassis.

With selectable 25K or 250K impedances, the Volume Pedal is well suited for both active and passive pickup equipped guitars and basses as well as keyboards, other electronic instruments and line level signals.

The EHX Volume Pedal enables the player to attenuate their signal anywhere in the signal chain and its passive design means no power is required. It is the latest offering in EHX’s Performance Series that includes the Wailer Wah, Cock Fight Plus Wah and Talking Pedal with Fuzz, Expression Pedal and Dual Expression Pedal.

The EHX Volume Pedal is available now and carries a US Street Price of $62.75.

For more info, stop by ehx.com.