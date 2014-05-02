Eminence GA-SC64 Speaker Demo by Guitar World's Paul Riario —Video

In the video below, Guitar World's Paul Riario checks out the new GA-SC64 speaker by Eminence, part of the company's signature series of speakers.

For the demo, the speaker was installing in a cabinet built by amp maker George Alessandro. The guitars — a Gibson Custom Shop Les Paul and a Fender Strat — are played through an EVH 5150III head.

The speaker features a vintage American ceramic magnet tone approved by Alessandro. It is well-balanced from top to bottom with tight, full lows, warm mids and warm but open highs.

For more information on the Eminence GA-SC64 speaker, visit eminence.com.