ENKI USA—a new designer and builder of products for both the hunting and music industries—has announced its new AMG-2 Blackout Case.

The case features a Roto-Molded polyethylene shell, a flocked EVA foam insert, glide wheels, front & top carry handles, a padlock plate, a soft EVA accessories case and a limited lifetime warranty.

The MSRP of the AMG-2 Blackout Case is $349.

For more info, stop by enkiusa.com.