Epiphone Announces Embassy Pro Bass and Thunderbird Vintage Pro Bass

Epiphone has unveiled the Embassy Pro Bass and the Thunderbird Vintage Pro Bass at the Summer NAMM in Nashville. With retro designs and state of the art features, these basses combine the best of the old and the new.

Embassy Pro Bass

The Embassy Pro is inspired by the 60s classic, and commemorates the 60th anniversary of Epiphone joining the Gibson Family. It features new ProBucker #760 Bass Humbuckers and improved hardware, including a Tune-o-matic bridge, a ‘60s-inspired “claw” tailpiece and 2-on-a-side tuners for better balance. It will be available starting in October 2017.Street Price: $399

Thunderbird Vintage Pro Bass

Introduced in 1963, the Thunderbird has powered dozens of hits by artists like The Who, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Cheap Trick. The Thunderbird Vintage Pro features new ProBucker Bass Humbuckers, a vintage styled 60s Tune-o-matic bridge and Claw tailpiece. It will be available in Alpine White, Ebony, and Tobacco Sunburst. The Thunderbird Vintage Pro goes on sale starting October 2017. Street Price: $599



VisitEpiphone.comor your Epiphone dealer for details.