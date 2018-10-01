Epiphone Announces New John Lee Hooker 100th Anniversary Zephyr

Epiphone has announced its new Ltd. Ed. John Lee Hooker 100th Anniversary Zephyr Outfit, a new model that honors the “King of the Boogie.”

The Ltd. Ed. John Lee Hooker 100th Anniversary Zephyr Outfit features the classic Zephyr archtop powered by new Epiphone ProBucker Mini-Humbucker humbuckers, Wilkinson Deluxe machine heads, a Premium Vintage Styled Hard Case and a leather strap.

The guitar was made with the cooperation of the John Lee Hooker Estate to celebrate Hooker’s 100th birthday and is a faithful replica of his rare 1961 Epiphone Zephyr that served as his main instrument on tour and in the studio throughout the Sixties and early Seventies. Hooker’s original Natural finish Zephyr was one of only 13 made in 1961 and only 45 Zephyrs were produced between 1959 and 1963.

The guitar features the all-hollowbody design with a Maple top and body in an Antique Natural finish with single-ply Ivory binding and traditional unbound f-holes. The smooth Mahogany neck has a Hard Maple Center Stripe and is shaped with a Vintage "C" profile with a 24.75" scale length, a Pau Ferro fingerboard, 20 medium jumbo frets, a Delrin nut, and a Pearloid "Split Block" design like the original Zephyrs.

The Epiphone Ltd. Ed. John Lee Hooker 100th Anniversary Zephyr Outfit is available now for $799.

For more on the guitar, head on over to epiphone.com.