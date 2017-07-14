Epiphone Announces SG-Special VE Electric and AJ-210CE Acoustic/Electric

Epiphone has debuted the SG-Special VE Electric and the AJ-210CE Acoustic/Electric at the Summer NAMM Show in Nashville. With high-tech features and superb design, these guitars fit right in with Epiphone's impressive line of instruments.

Epiphone AJ-210CE Acoustic/Electric Outfit

A superb professional dreadnought guitar that’s perfect for singer songwriters, the AJ-210CE features a select spruce top with classic cutaway, a state of the art Shadow Performer Tuner Preamp and a NanoFlex under saddle pickup system, plus a hard case. It will be available starting July 2017. Street Price: $299

Epiphone SG-Special VE™ Electric Guitar

A rock classic at a price anyone can afford. The SG-Special VE features Epiphone open-coil humbuckers with ceramic magnets, and will be available in five beautiful vintage worn finishes including Cherry, Ebony, Heritage Cherry Sunburst, Vintage Sunburst, and Walnut. It will be available starting July 2017. Street Price: $169

Visitepiphone.com for details.