Epiphone Unveils Limited Edition Joe Bonamassa 1958 "Amos" Korina Flying-V

Epiphone has unveiled its new Ltd. Ed. Joe Bonamassa 1958 "Amos" Korina Flying-V Outfit. The guitar—Bonamassa’s fifth custom Epiphone signature model—honors one of Bonamassa’s most cherished vintage guitars, the rare “Amos” Flying-V, one of the first of only 91 Flying-V's produced in 1958.

“You guys at Epiphone nailed it,” Bonamassa said. “From the moment I opened the case at my house, all I had to do was look at it and I said, ‘OK, we're good!’ It sounds great. They sound better than the originals!”

The new Ltd. Ed. 1958 “Amos” Korina Flying-V Outfit is based on Bonamassa’s priceless original Flying-V, first purchased by Amos Arthur’s music store in Indianapolis in 1958. Bonamassa worked closely with Epiphone’s luthiers in Nashville to ensure that every detail of the original was reproduced accurately.

The Ltd. Ed. Joe Bonamassa 1958 "Amos" Korina Flying-V Outfit features ProBucker pickups, CTS electronics, a LockTone ABR-1 Tune-o-matic bridge and a Fifties-style Flying-V case, along with a hand-signed certificate of authenticity.

“For years I had a photo of Arthur with this very Flying-V as my screen saver,” Bonamassa said. “We've determined it's probably one of the first 10 ever made. The ledger stops at the mid Fifties, and my guitar shipped in May 1958. And it's hand written in the ledger—Arthur's Music. It was very emotional to find it. To me, this brings the history full circle, and it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. You did it, Epiphone. The new 'Amos' is killer!”

For technical specs and additional information, visit epiphone.com.