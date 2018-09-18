Epiphone Debuts New Limited Edition Slash Firebird

Epiphone has announced its new Limited Edition Slash Firebird guitar.

A more affordable version of the superstar Guns N' Roses guitarist's Gibson Firebird, the guitar will be available in two editions: the Premium Outfit, limited to 100 guitars, and the standard edition, which is limited to 900.

Both editions feature an AAA flame maple top in Translucent Black finish on a three-piece mahogany body, a pau ferro fingerboard, Seymour Duncan Slash open-coil humbuckers and Sprague Orange Drop capacitors.

(Image credit: Epiphone)

The Epiphone Slash Firebird also features an Epiphone LockTone ABR Tune-O-Matic bridge and stopbar tailpiece, Kluson Reissue Firebird banjo-style machineheads with 12:1 ratio, a Switchcraft 1/4 output jack and Epiphone straplocks.

Slash’s skull and top hat logo appears in red on the pickguard, while the guitar's neck boasts a rounded custom Slash profile. The rear of the headstock also bears Slash’s Snakepit logo in gold along with his signature.

The Premium models will be hand-signed and numbered on the back of the headstock by Slash, and come with a Slash hardcase, a custom leather guitar strap and a Certificate of Authenticity.

Though the price of the Epiphone Slash Firebird has not been listed yet, you can learn more about the guitar over at epiphone.com.