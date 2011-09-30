Epiphone Launches Limited Edition 50th Anniversary 1961 SG Special Outfit Model

The Epiphone Limited Edition 50th Anniversary "1961" SG Special Outfit faithfully turns back the clock and gives you an affordable iconic instrument that sounds and plays like you've stepped back in time.

The original SG not only rivaled guitars of its own era for sonic variety, but also proved to be a sign of things to come. Hard rock, metal, and scores of rockers embraced the original SG.

Today, it's a part of every guitar player's arsenal and The Epiphone Limited Edition 50th Anniversary "1961" SG Special Outfit gives you classic styling and vintage sound with our famous Epiphone production quality that today's guitar collectors seldom find in vintage instruments.

The SG Story: When the SG or "Solid Guitar" was introduced in 1961 as a replacement for the Les Paul, it was called the "fretless wonder" for its low frets and fast action. The twin horn cutaway design was like nothing on the market and its light but balanced weight and P90 pickups made it the perfect guitar for stage and studio.

Not only was it lighter than a Les Paul but the SG's P90 pickups had more tone and clarity than typical single coil pickups yet still had all the bite and overtones of a humbucker. Some of the SG's biggest fans include The Who's Pete Townshend, Eric Clapton, Tony Iommi, Paul Weller, AC/DC's Angus Young, Frank Zappa, Derek Trucks of the Allman Brothers Band, and Les Paul himself.

Classic Vintage Styling and Unique Features: Like the original, The Epiphone Limited Edition 50th Anniversary "1961" SG Special Outfit features a Mahogany body and Mahogany neck with a SlimTaper(tm) 1960's D-Profile. And like vintage SGs, the Epiphone "1961" SG Special Outfit has a handset 24.75" neck with a 12" radius, a Rosewood fingerboard, a 1.68" nut width for tuning stability during bends, Wilkinson(tm) Vintage 14:1 Ivory Button machine heads, and a classic 60's era Epiphone logo on the headstock.

Original Premium Electronics: No detail of the Epiphone "1961" SG Special Outfit has been missed. The Alnico P-90R Soapbar neck pickup and the Alnico P-90T Soapbar bridge pickup are perfect for players who want elements of both single and double coil sounds in one pickup. P90s were preferred by early electric jazz guitarists for their horn-like tone on archtop guitars. But P90s really shine in solidbody guitars and the mix of mahogany and Alnico P90s gives the Epiphone "1961" SG Special Outfit a unique sound that is both modern and classic.

The vintage style black controls with metal inserts include Neck Volume and Tone and Bridge Volume and Tone, allowing for an infinite variety of tone combinations. The all metal 3-way toggle switch is designed by Epiphone, and the Wrap-Around "Lightning Bar"(tm) Combination Stopbar Adjustable bridge provides tuning and intonation stability. The Epiphone "1961" SG Special Outfit is available in classic Alpine White, Cherry, Ebony, and classic 50s style TV Yellow.

Peace of Mind! To top it all off, each "1961" SG Special Outfit features a padded 1961 SG Model 50th Anniversary gig bag. As with every Epiphone, it also comes with the peace of mind you get from a Limited Lifetime Warranty backed by Gibson Musical Instruments' famous 24/7/365 day Customer Service. See and hear The Epiphone Limited Edition 50th Anniversary "1961" SG Special Outfit today!