Epiphone Releases Limited-Edition Korina Flying-V and Explorer

Epiphone has introduced the new Ltd. Ed. Korina Flying-V, Ltd. Ed. Korina Explorer and Korina Explorer Bass, all featuring solid tone-rich and lightweight Korina bodies and powered by Epiphone’s Alnico Classic and XR and XT humbuckers.

Ltd. Ed. Korina Flying-V

Epiphone introduces the legendary Flying-V profile to a new generation featuring an all Korina (also known as African Limba) body with modern hardware and superb vintage voiced Alnico Classic Humbuckers. The Ltd. Ed. Korina Flying-V is finished in Antique Natural and comes with a ”1960s" SlimTaper D-Profile neck and the Flying’s V’s trademark “V” headstock.

Epiphone Ltd. Ed. Korina Explorer

The original Explorer was released in a limited run in the late Fifties, and like the Flying V, was one of the more radical designs of its time. The new Ltd. Ed. Korina Explorer is made from solid Korina and finished in Antique Natural with a "1960s" SlimTaper D-Profile 24.75” scale neck. The Explorer is powered by an Alnico Classic in the neck position and an overwound Alnico Classic Plus in the bridge position. It includes gold hardware, Grover Mini-Rotomatic machine heads with a 14:1 ratio, and a LockTone Tune-o-matic bridge and Stopbar tailpiece.

Ltd. Ed. Korina Explorer Bass

To compliment the Ltd. Ed. Explorer, Epiphone releases the one-of-a-kind Ltd. Ed. Korina Explorer Bass with powerful Epiphone XR and XT humbuckers. Controls come with vintage-style Black “Top Hat” knobs plus gold hardware and premium die-cast machine heads.

