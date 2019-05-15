Epiphone Releases New Ltd. Ed. Dave Rude Flying V Outfit

Epiphone has released the Ltd. Ed. Dave Rude Flying V Outfit, designed in collaboration with the Tesla guitarist.

The new model boasts an Okoume body and neck, with an Alpine White gloss finish on the entire guitar, including the hard maple fingerboard.

Other features include ProBucker humbuckers with coil-splitting, a LockTone Tune-o-matic bridge and Stopbar tailpiece, Grover Rotomatic machine heads, medium jumbo frets, a GraphTech nut and a red pearloid pickguard.

The guitar comes with an EpiLite Case and a signed Certificate of Authenticity.

Regarding his new signature model, Rude says, “What’s always drawn me to the V shape is, one, the ability to get up to those upper frets. The V, there is no physical obstacle. And just the shape. It just looks so damn cool. You can’t beat it.”

He continues, “To me, the aesthetics of the presentation of the guitar, especially if you’re playing it live, it all really adds up to make something a little bit more memorable. Something visually [that] is so striking and different from what anyone else is playing.”

For more information, head to Epiphone.com.