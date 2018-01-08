Epiphone Unveils New Limited Edition Slash Les Paul Standard Plustop PRO Guitars

Epiphone has revealed two new guitars, the Limited Edition Slash Les Paul Standard Plustop PRO Premium Outfit and the Ltd. Ed. Slash Les Paul Standard Plustop PRO.

The Premium Outfit will be limited to only 100 guitars, each hand signed and numbered on the back of the headstock by Slash. It will also include a custom hard shell case with a custom leather strap and a certificate of authenticity.

The Ltd. Ed. Slash Les Paul Standard Plustop PRO will be limited to 900 guitars, and has the same specs as the Premium Outfit. Both were designed by Slash with Epiphone's luthiers in Nashville.

The models are made with a mahogany weight-relief Les Paul body with an AAA flame maple veneer top, Anaconda Burst finish, an ebony fingerboard, Seymour Duncan "Slash" Humbuckers designed by Slash, Sprague "Orange Drop" capacitors and a certificate of authenticity.

"The guitar player that you are when you first start out is really a magical time,” Slash said in a press release. “Technically, you don't know that much but you play with all your heart and magic moments come from that. Doing a guitar that's affordable with a great company like Epiphone is something I think should happen more often."

The estimated street price of the Premium Outfit is $1,199, while the estimated street price of the Standard Plustop PRO is $899.

For more details, stop by epiphone.com.