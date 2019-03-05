Epiphone Unveils New Jared James Nichols ‘Old Glory’ Les Paul Custom

Epiphone has announced the Jared James Nichols ‘Old Glory’ Les Paul Custom. The electric blues fingerpicker’s new signature model boasts a classic 1955-style Les Paul Custom body with a single Seymour Duncan P-90 pickup, a glued-in mahogany neck, an ebony fingerboard with traditional block inlays, one volume and one tone knob, medium jumbo frets and Grover Rotomatic tuners.

Additional personal touches include Nichols’ signature on the back of the headstock and a “Blues Power” cover plate mounted below the bridge.

Said Nichols: “I’ve been playing the prototype of ‘Old Glory’ onstage since the day I got it. Ever since Joe Perry loaned me a Fifties Les Paul Custom with a single pickup, I knew I needed one of my own. This is an incredible guitar. I can’t put it down. I’m so honored and grateful. Thank you, Epiphone!”

Nichols is currently out on the road as the opening act on John 5’s North American tour. You can check out the full remaining itinerary here.

The Epiphone Jared James Nichols ‘Old Glory’ Les Paul Custom will be available later this spring for $699.

For more information, head on over to epiphone.com.