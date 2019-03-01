Ernie Ball Announces New Ultra and Burly Slinky Strings

Ernie Ball today have launched three new string sets; the Ultra Slinkys, Burly Slinkys and ukulele strings. Watch the video above to learn more.

The Ultra and Burly Slinky strings are the first new gauge blends released in the Slinky line in over a decade. These new hybrid gauges combine popular slinky string sets, offering additional options for tone and feel.

The Ultra set combines Regular and Power Slinky sets, with gauges of .010, .013, .017, .028, .038, and .048″, while the Burly set combines Power and Skinny Top Heavy Bottom Slinky sets, with gauges of .011, .014, .018, .030, .042, .052″.

Also launched today are Ernie Ball's new ukulele strings, featuring ball-end construction for faster, easier installation. Made from 100% nylon monofilament, Ernie Ball ukulele strings provide smooth, rich tone with a percussive attack, and are available in both black and clear nylon sets. Check out the video below to learn more.

For more, head over to ernieball.com.