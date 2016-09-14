Ernie Ball Introduces FlexTune Clip-On Guitar Tuner

(Image credit: Ernie Ball)

Ernie Ball has introduced its new FlexTune clip-on guitar tuner.

The Ernie Ball FlexTune is a portable tuner suitable for guitar, bass and other stringed instruments. Featuring an oversized 2-inch LCD screen, the FlexTune provides a large, vibrant display that's easy to read from any angle. This is complemented by the tuner's dual-axis 360-degree pivot arm for complete flexibility to position the display to your liking.

The FlexTune also features Chromatic, Guitar, Bass, Ukulele and Violin tuning modes as well as selectable clip and microphone sensors.

For more information, check out the video below and visit the FlexTune's page on ernieball.com.