Ernie Ball Music Man Announces Ball Family Reserve March Limited Collection

Left to right: John Petrucci Majesty gold sparkle, Cutlass natural gloss ash, and Axis Super Sport trans light purple. (Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

The latest Ernie Ball Music Man Ball Family Reserve March limited collection is here.

These rare pieces—previously reserved for family and Ernie Ball Music Man’s loyal artists—are offered in limited production runs to the public, and feature some of the finest figured tone woods and finishes.

This month's offering includes a Cutlass model in natural gloss finish, an Axis Super Sport in trans light purple, and a John Petrucci Majesty in gold sparkle.

The Cutlass model features a natural light ash body finished in a polyester clear coat. Its smooth satin finish rosewood neck with rosewood fingerboard is accented with ¼” white position markers and hand fitted white binding. The locking tuners, tremolo, truss rod adjustment and input jack are accented with chrome plating. The guitar is finished with a black pickguard and all black parts to complete the overall aesthetic package. Limited to 43 pieces worldwide.

The Axis Super Sport features a stunning figured 5A quilt maple top, hand stained with a translucent purple finish. The bound Honduran mahogany neck with rosewood fingerboard is satin finished and outfitted with 22 stainless steel frets. Dual humbucking mahogany body is also fitted with exquisite white binding and sealed with a clear polyurethane finish. Limited to 21 pieces worldwide.

Finally, Ernie Ball Music Man presents the Custom John Petrucci Majesty 6 string in deep gold sparkle finish. This BFR Majesty does not include a maple shield and exhibits a slightly warmer tonality. The opaque basswood body is fully buffed in gloss polyester complementing both body and neck, while the dark ebony fingerboard features Majesty inlays and 24 stainless steel frets. The overall aesthetic package is enhanced by a John Petrucci autographed tremolo backplate and all black hardware. Limited to 72 pieces worldwide.

