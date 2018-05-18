Ernie Ball Music Man Announces James Valentine Tremolo Model and New Color Options

Ernie Ball Music Man recently announced that their Valentine model, created in collaboration with Maroon 5 guitarist James Valentine, is now available with tremolo, along with some bright new finishes—Toluca Lake Blue, Husker Red and Saturn Gold.

The Valentine signature guitar features a lightweight slab ash body, stunning figured roasted neck, and custom-designed Ernie Ball Music Man single coil and humbucking pickups. Ernie Ball Music Man’s super smooth modern tremolo offers superior playability and added versatility to the Valentine's dynamic, articulate tone.

Watch Valentine discuss his signature model below, and for more, visit music-man.com.