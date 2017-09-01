Ernie Ball Music Man Announces New Ball Family Reserve Limited Collection

(Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

Ernie Ball Music Man Ball Family Reserve is a celebration of their heritage in instrument craftsmanship which features some of the finest figured tone woods and finishes available. These rare pieces are offered in limited production runs and allow Ernie Ball Music Man to present instruments to the public that were previously reserved for family and their loyal artists.

This month features the Valentine in Ivory White, the Majesty in Claro Walnut and the Axis Super Sport in Trans Light Black.

The Ivory White Valentine

The figured, roasted maple neck is handsomely appointed with a hand-fitted white binding. The locking tuners, knobs, bridge, truss rod adjustment, and pickup covers are accented with beautiful gold plating. This limited edition package also features a gold anodized pickguard and white pickup rings. Each Valentine comes with a signed back plate from James Valentine and a numbered certificate. Limited to 89 pieces worldwide.

The Claro Walnut Majesty

A beautiful oversized flame claro walnut shield gives this John Petrucci Majesty an exclusive, striking appearance. The back sports a matte finish combining luxurious aesthetics with smooth playability and feel. This glossy finish highlights the richness of the highly figured claro walnut wood grain. Each Majesty comes with a signed back plate from John Petrucci and a numbered certificate. Limited to 39 pieces worldwide.

The Trans Black Axis Super Sport

Meticulously applied by hand, this instrument features white binding on both body and neck. Prized for its rarity and unique dimensional figuring, this wenge wood neck also includes an ebony fretboard with stainless steel frets. This highly figured quilted maple top adorns a contrasting mahogany body with Trans Light Black finish. Limited to 26 pieces worldwide.

For more on this month's edition of the Family Reserve, stop by its section on musicman.com.