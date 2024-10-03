“Inspired by over a decade of electric guitar string research”: Ernie Ball Music Man’s new Sabre HT features pickups inspired by its guitar string innovations

Ernie Ball Music Man has continued to make its potentially game-changing Heat Treated humbuckers a mainstay of its standard lineup with the launch of the upgraded Sabre HT.

Distinguishing itself from Sabres of yesteryears thanks to its HT configuration, the new-for-2024 Sabre HT now arrives in four absurdly good-looking finishes – Slymer, Grape Slushie, Blackout and Honey Bear – and follows its ancestor’s core spec sheet while introducing some new features to the table.

Chief among those are, of course, HT pickups. Each Sabre HT variant offers an HH configuration, which reserves the bridge spot for a Heat Treated unit. The neck, meanwhile, has been badged as a “Music Man Custom Wound” alternative.

Image 1 of 4 Ernie Ball Music Man Sabre HT in Slymer (Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man) Ernie Ball Music Man Sabre HT in Grape Slushie (Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man) Ernie Ball Music Man Sabre HT in Blackout (Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man) Ernie Ball Music Man Sabre HT in Honey Bear (Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

EBMM first debuted HT pickups in 2022, and at the time heralded them for their potentially game-changing approach to tone. They were “inspired by over a decade of electric guitar string research”, and notably incorporated the insights that helped innovate the Cobalt and M-Steel Slinky strings.

In practice, they promise to “outperform normal spec pickups” by providing extra output, improved touch sensitivity and a more powerful bass response.

They’ve been slowly drip-fed into the regular Cutlass, StingRay and Cutlass families, and were used in Jason Richardson and Steve Lukather’s most recent signature guitars. They were also made available for older Sabre models back in August 2022, but now the Sabre HT family has been given a complete cosmetic overhaul.

Ernie Ball Music Man: Ryan "Fluff" Bruce Demos the Sabre in Afterburn - YouTube Watch On

Other notable electronic appointments include a push-push volume knob that operates as a preamp boost. Via a trim pot, the boost can be adjusted up to 20dB.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Otherwise, these are standard Sabres, with a figured maple-topped okoume body, roasted figured maple neck, and roasted figured maple or rosewood fretboard depending on the chosen finish.

These are joined by 22 stainless steel frets, Schaller locking tuners, and a Music Man Modern tremolo with crescent cover and bent steel saddles. It all looks to result in what is perhaps the finest iteration of the Sabre yet.

The Sabre HT has been joined by an overhaul of the standard Sabre family – now called the Sabre RS – which also brings new finishes to the table: Afterburn, Purple Lotus, Backdraft and the superbly named Blurple.

Image 1 of 4 Ernie Ball Music Man Sabre RS in Afterburn (Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man) Ernie Ball Music Man Sabre RS in Purple Lotus (Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man) Ernie Ball Music Man Sabre RS in Backdraft (Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man) Ernie Ball Music Man Sabre RS in Blurple (Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

These follow the base Sabre schematics, but dispense of the HT humbucker in favor of two Music Man custom-wound pickups.

Prices start from $3,599. Visit Ernie Ball Music Man for more.