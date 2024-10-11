“A finish that’s a true work of art”: Tosin Abasi and Ernie Ball Music Man’s Kaizen has a new Gallium finish that features actual silver – and it uniquely oxidizes depending on how you play it

The Gallium Kaizen will react and rust in unique ways, transforming the space-age instrument into an industrial time-worn artifact over time
(Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)
Ernie Ball Music Man and Tosin Abasi have launched a new finish for their collaborative Kaizen guitar that uses real silver – and it uniquely oxidizes depending on how it is played.
Similar to Solar’s own oxidizing Chrome Canibalismo model, the Gallium colorway not only gives the instrument a standout shiny metallic aesthetic, but bestows each guitar with a wholly personalized aged appearance that develops over time, owing to the fact it contains genuine silver.
Back then, Abasi had likened the Gallium Kaizen to “an artifact from an ancient technological civilization”. Now, the nifty aging process makes the guitar look more like a piece of dug-up treasure, in the best possible way.
Ernie Ball Music Man: Kaizen Gallium Guitar - YouTube
As for how it works, a layer of silver is applied before the final clear coat is fitted. This allows each guitar to change its appearance over time, reacting differently to each guitarist’s playing style and sweat habits.
Only 66 six-string and 33 seven-string models will be made available, with Abasi’s own model presumably rounding the highly limited run out to a satisfying 100 units.
Ernie Ball has called the Kazien Gallium “a collectible piece that combines world-class craftsmanship with a finish that’s a true work of art”, and owning an art piece such as this will cost players $3,799 or $3,999 depending on the string count.
Aside from its finish, the guitar has plenty of other high-end specs to justify its price tag. Each model boasts an alder body, a figured roasted maple Infinity Radius Neck for enhanced fretboard visibility, and Steinberger Gearless locking tuners.
They also offer custom-wound Music Man humbuckers – a Heat Treated bridge humbucker, and an offset mini humbucker in the neck – and multi-scale tremolos complete with whammy bars. The six-string model offers a 24.75” to 25.5” scale length, with the seven offering 24.75” to 26.65”.
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.