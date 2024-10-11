“A finish that’s a true work of art”: Tosin Abasi and Ernie Ball Music Man’s Kaizen has a new Gallium finish that features actual silver – and it uniquely oxidizes depending on how you play it

The Gallium Kaizen will react and rust in unique ways, transforming the space-age instrument into an industrial time-worn artifact over time

Ernie Ball Music Man Kaizen Gallium
(Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

Ernie Ball Music Man and Tosin Abasi have launched a new finish for their collaborative Kaizen guitar that uses real silver – and it uniquely oxidizes depending on how it is played.

Similar to Solar’s own oxidizing Chrome Canibalismo model, the Gallium colorway not only gives the instrument a standout shiny metallic aesthetic, but bestows each guitar with a wholly personalized aged appearance that develops over time, owing to the fact it contains genuine silver.

