“A finish that’s a true work of art”: Tosin Abasi and Ernie Ball Music Man’s Kaizen has a new Gallium finish that features actual silver – and it uniquely oxidizes depending on how you play it

Ernie Ball Music Man and Tosin Abasi have launched a new finish for their collaborative Kaizen guitar that uses real silver – and it uniquely oxidizes depending on how it is played.

Similar to Solar’s own oxidizing Chrome Canibalismo model, the Gallium colorway not only gives the instrument a standout shiny metallic aesthetic, but bestows each guitar with a wholly personalized aged appearance that develops over time, owing to the fact it contains genuine silver.

The Animals As Leaders guitarist had hinted at “exciting and progressive” updates for the Kaizen during NAMM 2024, and it appears the distressed metallic finish that was showcased during the event has now transformed into a grizzly beast thanks to the natural oxidizing process.

Back then, Abasi had likened the Gallium Kaizen to “an artifact from an ancient technological civilization”. Now, the nifty aging process makes the guitar look more like a piece of dug-up treasure, in the best possible way.

Ernie Ball Music Man: Kaizen Gallium Guitar - YouTube Watch On

As for how it works, a layer of silver is applied before the final clear coat is fitted. This allows each guitar to change its appearance over time, reacting differently to each guitarist’s playing style and sweat habits.

Only 66 six-string and 33 seven-string models will be made available, with Abasi’s own model presumably rounding the highly limited run out to a satisfying 100 units.

Ernie Ball has called the Kazien Gallium “a collectible piece that combines world-class craftsmanship with a finish that’s a true work of art”, and owning an art piece such as this will cost players $3,799 or $3,999 depending on the string count.

Aside from its finish, the guitar has plenty of other high-end specs to justify its price tag. Each model boasts an alder body, a figured roasted maple Infinity Radius Neck for enhanced fretboard visibility, and Steinberger Gearless locking tuners.

(Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

They also offer custom-wound Music Man humbuckers – a Heat Treated bridge humbucker, and an offset mini humbucker in the neck – and multi-scale tremolos complete with whammy bars. The six-string model offers a 24.75” to 25.5” scale length, with the seven offering 24.75” to 26.65”.

If rusting silver isn't your preferred aesthetic, the Kaizen received a host of loud new colorways late last year, including Honey Suckle, Ember Burst, and Kryptonite.

Despite having his own instrument firm in Abasi Concepts – which has now added bass guitars to its arsenal – Abasi teamed up with Ernie Ball for the Kaizen back in 2022. Described as “visionary and compelling” by Guitar World upon its release, the electric guitar unites forward-thinking designers with future-minded designs.

The ultra-limited Ernie Ball Music Man Kaizen Gallium is available to order now.

Head to Ernie Ball Music Man for more info.