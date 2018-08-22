Ernie Ball Music Man Debuts Ball Family Reserve August Limited Collection

The latest Ernie Ball Music Man Ball Family Reserve limited collection is here. These rare pieces—previously reserved for family and Ernie Ball Music Man’s loyal artists—are offered in limited production runs to the public, and feature some of the finest figured tone woods and finishes.

This month's offering includes the Cutlass SSS, the Bongo 6HH and the Albert Lee HH.

Limited to just 31 pieces worldwide, the Cutlass SSS features a rosewood fingerboard with mother of pearl block inlays and hand fitted white binding, a figured maple neck accented by a matching painted headstock with Schaller locking tuners, and a lightweight Alder body finished in an opaque off-white custom “Cornsilk” finish with a polyester clear coat.

Limited to just 72 pieces worldwide, the Bongo 6HH features a dual humbucking basswood body, finished in a custom medium metallic "Grabber" green finish, a highly figured roasted maple neck with an ultra smooth, satin finish, and a rosewood fingerboard outfitted with white position markers and hand fitted white binding.

Limited to just 75 pieces worldwide, the Albert Lee HH features a dual humbucking light weight mahogany body with an exclusive Orange Crush sparkle finish, a satin finished maple neck with an ebony fingerboard—with mother of pearl block inlays and hand fitted white binding—and a matching painted headstock.

For more on this month's Ball Family Reserve collection, head on over to music-man.com.