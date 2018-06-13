Ernie Ball Music Man Debuts Updated St. Vincent Signature Guitar

Ernie Ball Music Man has unveiled its updated line of St. Vincent Signature guitars.

The St. Vincent Signature Guitars now feature premium roasted maple necks with rosewood, ebony or maple fretboards and two pick up configurations, including three Dimarzio mini-humbuckers or the all-new custom-designed Ernie Ball Music Man dual humbucking pickups. Both feature a 5-way pickup selector for a variety of tonal options.

The guiars are available in St. Vincent Blue (a color hand-mixed by Annie Clark), Tobacco Burst, Polaris White and Stealth Black. New colors for 2018 include Charcoal Sparkle, Blue Dawn and Sea Breeze.

Ernie Ball Music Man is celebrating the 2018 St. Vincent Signature Guitar with the release of “Disruption By Design,” a special short film that features never-before-seen footage from St. Vincent’s recent Coachella rehearsal sessions, scenes shot at her private home studio, and goes behind the scenes on the creation of her new tour visuals, as well as the guitar she created to craft her latest album, Masseduction. You can check it out for yourself below.

American-made Ernie Ball Music Man models start at $2,199. Additionally, the Sterling By Music Man export model is available in St. Vincent Blue or Stealth Black from $599.99.

For more info on the guitars, head on over to music-man.com.