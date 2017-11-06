Ernie Ball Music Man Unveils November Ball Family Reserve Collection

Left to right: Luke III in Claro Walnut, St. Vincent in Light Translucent Gold, and Axis in Natural Koa.

The Ball Family Reserve—a celebration of Ernie Ball Music Man’s heritage in instrument craftsmanship—has unveiled their latest collection.

Featuring some of the finest figured tone woods and finishes available, this month’s lineup includes the Axis in Natural Koa, St. Vincent in Light Translucent Gold, and the Luke III in Claro Walnut.

These rare pieces are offered in limited production runs and allow the company to present instruments to the public that were previously reserved for family and their loyal artists.

The Ball family is the last of a dying breed, a family business making premium guitars and basses on the California central coast since 1984. Sterling Ball, alongside his sons Brian and Scott, combine the laser precision of robotics and old-world hand craftsmanship to develop innovative instrument designs that push the boundaries of performance and playability.

Check out the stunning-looking models below.

Limited to 60 pieces, the Axis in Natural Koa features a stunning Koa top that is hand-stained with a translucent natural finish to bring out the exotic figuring. The flame-figured roasted maple neck is sealed with hand-rubbed gunstock oil and wax, and both the neck and body are handsomely appointed with hand-shaped black binding.

Limited to 23 pieces, the St. Vincent in Light Translucent Gold features an African mahogany body that is stained with a light translucent gold finish for a classic, vintage look. The roasted flame-figured neck is complemented with a rosewood fretboard and custom St. Vincent inlays, and is beautifully accented by a hand-shaped white binding.

Limited to 36 pieces, the Luke III in Clara Walnut features a rare claro walnut top over African mahogany body finished in an exclusive translucent walnut burst. The roasted figured neck is beautifully accented by a hand-shaped white binding, and includes 22 stainless steel frets for extended fret life and smoother feel during string bends.

To find out more, visit music-man.com.