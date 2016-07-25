Esoterik Guitars Unveils New LK27 Baritone Model

(Image credit: Esoterik Guitars)

Esoterik Guitars has just released its first 27” scale length neck thru baritone model, the LK27.

The Esoterik LK27 features amazing tone, response, control and sustain. It combines a five-piece maple and walnut neck secured between a lightweight (carved top/concave back) swamp ash body, 24 easily accessible jumbo stainless steel frets on a rosewood fretboard with rosewood binding, 27” scale length, 3mm centered pearl dots and glow-in-the-dark side dots on a 16” radius board.

This model also features a conveniently located spoke nut truss rod and a natural/clear satin finish, with a new semi trans satin black finish option coming soon.

This guitar comes loaded with Seymour Duncan JB/59 pickups, a TonePros bridge w/string thru body, a GraphTech nut and Gotoh 510 mini tuners. It comes with one master volume, a five-way selector switch and a killswitch. The wood matched electronics cavity cover plate also features a laser engraving with the Esoterik “E” logo, while the LK27 headstock is topped with a rosewood overlay with a mother-of-pearl inlaid logo.

To learn more, visit esoterikguitars.com. You also can check out a demo video of the LK27 below.