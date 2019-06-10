ESP Introduces Six New LTD 400 Series Guitars

ESP has introduced six new 400 Series LTD models with metallic fade finishes. The new guitars, which are all available at affordable price points, can be viewed below.
The EC-400, shown above, sports a Black Pearl Fade Metallic finish on a mahogany body, with a three-piece mahogany thin U-shaped neck joined by set-thru construction. Components include Grover tuners and EMG 60 (neck) and EMG 81 (bridge) active pickups.
The H-400 Crimson Fade Metallic offers an arch-topped mahogany body and a three-piece thin U-shaped maple neck with set-thru construction. There’s also a fixed bridge with string-thru-body for added sustain and tone plus Seymour Duncan Jazz (neck) and Custom-5 (bridge) pickups.
The M-400 Solar Fade Metallic sports an extra thin, U-shaped three-piece bolt-on maple neck, a reverse headstock and a Floyd Rose Special bridge. Pickups are a pair of direct-mounted Seymour Duncan Jazz (neck) and Custom-5 (bridge) humbuckers.
The MH-400FR Blue Pearl Fade Metallic boasts neck-thru-body construction, with a set of direct-mount EMG 85 (neck) and EMG 81 (bridge) active pickups. There’s also Grover tuners and a Floyd Rose Special bridge.
The MH-400NT Violet Pearl Fade Metallic is a non-tremolo version of the above model, with neck-thru-body design, Grover tuners and a TOM bridge with string-thru-body functionality.
The Viper-400 Pinkberry Fade Metallic is a set-neck design at 24.75” scale with a mahogany body and three-piece mahogany neck. Features include Grover tuners and a set of Seymour Duncan’s vintage-voiced ’59 (neck) and hot-rodded JB (bridge) pickups.
The EC-400, H-400, M-400 and Viper-400 are available for $749. The MH-400NT sells for $799, while the MH-400FR is offered for $849.
For more information, head to ESP.