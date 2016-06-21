ESP Releases Metallica ‘Master of Puppets’ 30th Anniversary Guitar

In time for this week's Summer NAMM Show, ESP Guitars has announced its new limited-edition LTD Master of Puppets Graphic Series guitar.

The instrument was created to commemorate the 30-year anniversary of Metallica’s iconic third album, released in 1986. The graphic finish of the guitar mimics the album’s well-known cover art. Only 400 pieces are being made available worldwide, making the LTD Master of Puppets guitar a highly sought-after collectible by players and fans alike.

“For more than two decades, Kirk Hammett and James Hetfield have been among the world’s most influential ESP players,” says Matt Masciandaro, president and CEO of the ESP Guitar Company. “Our two previous Metallica commemorative models were huge successes, but we expect that the Master of Puppets guitar will be in even higher demand.”

The LTD Master of Puppets guitar features an alder body with bolt-on maple neck at 25.5” scale, and an ebony fingerboard with 24 XJ frets. An EMG 81 (neck and bridge) active pickup set is included, along with TOM bridge and string-thru-body design. The guitar also features a Metallica logo fingerboard inlay, and each guitar includes an ESP form-fit case with the Metallica logo, and a certificate of authenticity from ESP.

Earlier this year, Master of Puppets was deemed "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant" enough for preservation in the National Recording Registry by the United States Library of Congress, making it the only metal album to have received this distinction. The album, which was Metallica’s first on a major label, includes the well-known title track as well as favorites like “Battery,” “Welcome Home (Sanitarium),” “Damage, Inc.,” and more.

Detailed information on the LTD Master of Puppets guitar and the rest of ESP’s guitar and bass offerings is available on the company’s redesigned web site at espguitars.com.