ESP's New Bill Kelliher Signature Series Guitars Are Available Now

ESP Guitars' new Bill Kelliher Signature Series models are available now.

The ESP Bill Kelliher and LTD BK-600EC models are single-cutaway designs that employ a mahogany body with a traditional full thickness and no waist cut. The three-piece mahogany neck is joined to the body with set-thru construction at 24.75” scale for smooth and comfortable fast access to the upper frets.

The guitars feature an ebony fingerboard with pearloid “ESP Flag” inlays and 22 frets, as well as binding on the body, neck and headstock.

The Bill Kelliher models are powered by two of Kelliher’s signature Lace Sensor “Dissonant Aggressor" pickups, a sonically versatile humbucker set with excellent dynamic response, sustain and tone. The guitars also feature locking tuners and a TonePros locking bridge. Kelliher’s new signature guitars also feature a distinctive Military Green Sunburst Satin finish.

“We are beyond proud to have a guitarist who is as universally respected as Bill in our artist roster,” says Chris Cannella, ESP's director of artist relations. “Mastodon is a consistent favorite among fellow musicians and fans, crossing multiple genres of metal with an appeal that’s like no other band. Bill is a great representative of an ideal ESP player. We’re completely stoked to have him on board.”

To find out more, visit ESPguitars.com.