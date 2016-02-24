Everything for the Studio:IK Multimedia's MAX Bundles Available Now

IK Multimedia is proud to announce that its new MAX series of complete bundles are available now.

AmpliTube MAX, SampleTank MAX, T-RackS MAX and Total Studio MAX let musicians grab a whole collection of amazing gear while saving up to 90 percent off what it would cost to get each piece of gear individually.

AmpliTube MAX is the ultimate guitar and bass tone studio with over 300 pieces of gear.

T-RackS is a comprehensive professional mixing and mastering suite featuring 33 of the most sought after audio processors. SampleTank MAX is the most powerful version of the ultimate sound and groove workstation with over 50GB of sound content. And Total Studio MAX ties everything together by offering all three MAX bundles plus Miroslav Philharmonik 2, the most emotionally expressive orchestral collection ever. All four bundles offer stunning power for some seriously low prices.

AmpliTube MAX - Maximum guitar and bass tone The AmpliTube MAX bundle gives guitar and bass players the biggest collection of gear available—over 300 pieces of tone sculpting amps, stompboxes and rack effects. With AmpliTube MAX, players will have access to the gear that was used to create virtually every recorded guitar sound ever. A fully stocked tone studio, it comes with all the gear from AmpliTube 4, AmpliTube 3, AmpliTube MESA/Boogie, Ampeg SVX, AmpliTube Fender, AmpliTube Jimi Hendrix Anniversary Edition, AmpliTube Orange, AmpliTube Slash and more. Plus it comes with all current individual AmpliTube Custom Shop gear that doesn't reside in a collection—gear from Dr. Z, Z-Vex Effects, Soldano®, Fulltone and more. That makes for a collection of over 300 amplifiers, cabinets, stompboxes and more, modeled on some of the most popular name-brand gear of all time.

T-RackS MAX - Maximum mix & mastering Professional mixing and mastering results are just a click away with the T-RackS MAX bundle. It's a comprehensive and professional, high-quality mixing and mastering suite that includes all the processors in T-RackS Grand plus all the other individual processors in T-RackS Custom Shop. In total, it offers a collection of 33 modules that include everything from contemporary classics like the multiband Quad compressor series and near-invisible Stealth Limiter to timeless favorites like the Vintage Tube Compressor and EQ P series. T-RackS MAX comes with everything T-RackS: 14 dynamics processors, 11 EQs and channel strips, 5 reverbs & delays plus an additional three utility audio processors.

SampleTank MAX - Maximum sounds and creativity SampleTank MAX lets musicians take control of a vast universe of sounds and creative possibilities. It includes SampleTank 3, the ultimate sound and groove workstation, plus all current 22 additional Instrument Collections. These include Art Deco Piano, Cinematic Percussion, Hugh Padgham Drums, American Acoustic, the Elektronika series, the Beats series and more. Added together it includes over 4,600 instruments, 7,400 loops and over 52GB of samples. All of these things can be manipulated and creatively processed with 55 high-quality effects, an intuitive 16-channel DAW-style mixer, a powerful synthesizer section and other advanced features.

Total Studio MAX - Everything IK, Maximum value In addition to the previous bundles, users can get maximum value through the Total Studio MAX bundle. A complete studio solution, it collects all the gear, processors, sounds and software available in the three MAX bundles plus Miroslav Philharmonik 2, the most emotionally expressive orchestral collection ever released.

Total Studio MAX contains over 300 pieces of the world's most sought after guitar and bass gear, 33 individual mixing and mastering audio processors and over 7,300 instruments, 7,400 loops and over 107GB of samples in SampleTank 3 and Miroslav Philharmonik 2 combined.

Pricing and availability All four of the MAX bundles are available now from music and electronics retailers worldwide and from the IK online store. All bundles are available as either a direct download or as a boxed copy with USB drive. AmpliTube MAX, T-RackS MAX and SampleTank MAX cost $/€499.99* for a direct download and $/€529.99 for a boxed copy with USB drive. The Total Studio MAX bundle - which includes all of the aforementioned bundles as well as a full version of Miroslav Philharmonik 2 - is available as a direct download for $/€999.99 or as a boxed copy with USB drive for only $/€1,029.99.

Upgrade pricing available Users who already own AmpliTube 4 AND AmpliTube MESA/Boogie or AmpliTube 4 Deluxe can upgrade to AmpliTube MAX for just $/€299.99 for a direct download and $/€329.99 for a boxed copy with USB drive. Users who own the full version of SampleTank 3 can upgrade to SampleTank MAX for just $/€299.99 for a direct download or $/€329.99 for a boxed copy with USB drive. Users who own T-RackS Grand can upgrade to T-RackS MAX for just $/€299.99 for a direct download or $/€329.99 for a boxed copy with USB drive.

Total Studio upgrade pricing: In addition to these upgrade options, users can also upgrade to Total Studio MAX if they own AmpliTube 4 AND AmpliTube MESA/Boogie or AmpliTube 4 Deluxe, SampleTank 3, T-RackS Grand and Miroslav Philharmonik 2. Upgrade pricing depends on the amount of software owned:

Users with 1 of the above titles can upgrade for either $/€799.99 for direct download or $/€829.99 for a boxed copy with USB drive.

Users with 2 of the above titles can upgrade for either $/€699.99 for direct download or $/€729.99 for a boxed copy with USB drive.

Users with 3 of the above titles can upgrade for either $/€599.99 for direct download or $/€629.99 for a boxed copy with USB drive.

Users with 4 of the above titles can upgrade for either $/€499.99 for direct download or $/€529.99 for a boxed copy with USB drive.

For more information, visit ikmultimedia.com/bundles.