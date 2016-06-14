Fender Announces New Mod Shop Digital Custom Guitar Studio

Fender has announced the Fender Mod Shop, a digital studio interface providing consumers with the ability to design their dream guitar by choosing from a variety of customizable options.

“We are excited to launch the new fully customizable Fender Mod Shop, which is an organic next step in our continued commitment to accompany players on their musical journey,” said Andy Mooney, CEO Fender Musical Instruments Corp. “The more comfortable you are with your guitar, the better you play. Mod Shop grants you the ability and convenience to create a factory-manufactured model truly tailored to your personal preferences. With Mod Shop, you get exactly what you want, in every way.”

Fender Mod Shop will allow players to select the look, feel, and sound of their instrument by choosing from one of four Fender models—the Telecaster, Stratocaster, Precision Bass or Jazz Bass. Players can then modify their selection online with a menu of options such as body color, pickups, pickguard material, fingerboard, hardware color and style, bridge and orientation to create a factory-customized model truly tailored to their personal preferences.

Cosmetic options include nine body colors, such as Candy Apple Red, Daphne Blue, Surf Green and two of Fender’s popular Sunburst shades. Upon completion, orders are built to the desired specification in Fender’s Corona, CA based factory and shipped out within 30 days.

Available starting June 14, Fender Mod Shop will be available both online and via mobile devices, with base models starting from $1,649.99 - $1,799.99. All pricing will vary depending on base model and selected modifications chosen throughout the design process. Consumers can also purchase in-store with a personal consultation from their favorite dealer.

Full List of Modifications include:

Players begin by selecting their preferred model, including

8 configurable features for the Telecaster

9 configurable features for the Stratocaster

5 configurable features for the Jazz Bass and Precision Bass

Players can then change several configurable features from categories including but not limited to: body color, pickups, pickguard materials, fingerboard, tuning machines, hardware color, bridge and orientation.

• Two orientation options: Left-handed or right-handed

• Two colors/body materials: Ash with burst finishes or Alder on solid color finishes **Body Material dependant upon the color**

• Nine body color options: Black, Vintage Blonde, Olympic White, Lake Placid Blue, 2-Color Sunburst, 3-Color Sunburst, Candy Apple Red, Daphne Blue and Surf Green

• Two fingerboard options: Maple or Rosewood

• Six pickguard materials: 1-Ply Gold Anodized, 4-Ply Tortoise Shell, 4-Ply Aged White Pearl, 3-Ply Mint Green, 3-Ply Parchment and 3-Ply Black

• Pickup options: – **will vary depending on model**

• Telecaster - Texas Special, 4th Generation NoiselessTM, Vintage 1952 Tele, American Series

• Stratocaster – American Series - optional Shawbucker, 4th Generation Noiseless - optional Shawbucker, Texas SpecialTM

• Precision Bass – Pure Vintage ’58 P Bass, Pure Vintage ’63 P Bass, American Series P Bass

• Jazz Bass – Pure Vintage ’64 J Bass, 4th Generation Noiseless, American Series J Bass

• Two tuning machine options: American Standard and Modern Locking (American Standard only for Basses)

• Two bridge options: American Standard and American Deluxe (American Standard only for Basses)

• Two hardware color options: Chrome and Gold (Chrome only for Basses)

• Strings: 0.009-0.042 for Guitars; 0.045-0.105 for Basses

• Case: Black ABS Molded **Additional feature categories are available, **Options vary on selected model being built

For more information, visit FenderModShop.com.