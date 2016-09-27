Fender Celebrates Grand Opening of New Hollywood Office

(Image credit: Getty Images for Fender)

On Thursday, September 22, Fender Musical Instruments Corporation celebrated the grand opening of its new Hollywood location in Columbia Square.

The event kicked off with cocktails, plus a hands-on gear experience and performances by Bleached, who opened up with “Keep On Keepin On,” followed by headliners Cold War Kids, who performed their hit song “Hang Me Up to Dry.”

Bleached, an American punk/pop/rock band, used Fender’s new Offset guitars and basses, including the Mustang PJ Bass and Mustang 90, plus an American Standard Telecaster. Amps from the performance included a Fender Hot Rod Deville III 212, Hot Rod Deluxe 112 Enclosure and a Super Bassman head and Bassman 810 Neo Enclosure.

California natives Cold War Kids performed with an American Vintage ’64 Telecaster and an American Vintage ’63 Precision Bass.

Guests received a first look into Fender’s office space, including the Bungalow, which houses a variety of Fender electrics, acoustics, accessories and amps. Attendees also were given the opportunity to check and test out products first hand, including Fender’s latest acoustic and electric models and new ’57 Custom Tweed amplifiers.

VIP’s across the music industry attended in support of the iconic brand, including Ryan Adams, Gerard Way (My Chemical Romance), Tim Armstrong (Rancid), Kenny Wayne Shephard, Robert Schwartzman, Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan and more. Mario Lopez, a fan of Fender, attempted to play a Fender Tele; he’s a drummer, but he wanted to try a few chords! Benji Madden arrived solo for a night on the town and showed off his skills on a Fender Nashville Tele.

Fender executives in attendance included CEO Andy Mooney, CMO Evan Jones, CPO Ethan Kaplan, CFO Jim Broenen and EVP Richard McDonald.

For more on Fender, visit fender.com. For more about the event, check out the new Getty Images video below.