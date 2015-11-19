Fender Custom Shop Introduces Mike Campbell “Heartbreaker” Telecaster — Video

The Fender Custom Shop is proud to introduce the Mike Campbell Limited Edition "Heartbreaker" Guitar.

Meticulously reproduced by the team of Dream Makers at the Custom Shop, led by Master Builder Dale Wilson, this guitar is nearly indistinguishable from the original.

The guitar will provide players with Campbell’s years of loving use to experience for their own. From the nail scratch on the front of the lower horn to the soldering iron burn near the output jack and chipped nut, this guitar is visually and sonically comparable to Campbell's trusty companion. This historic collectible is available in extremely limited quantities, and each will include a small number of Campbell's personal guitar picks.

In addition to the release of the guitar, artist funds from the limited edition reproduction will go to Tazzy Animal Rescue Fund, a nonprofit organization that's close to Campbell and his wife. The organization operates as a fullyfunctioning animal rescue and works to provide homes for those animals in need.

"It's a notable cause and if you want to buy one of these guitars not only do you get a great guitar, but you are literally saving lives of dogs," Campbell said.

For more information on the animal rescue organization and Fender Custom Shop, visit tazzyfund.com and fendercustomshop.com.