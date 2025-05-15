I wasn’t expecting Fender’s Memorial Day sale to drop this early – here are 5 sweet guitar and accessory deals I’d grab with up to 20% off
Get in on the Memorial Day sales action early with this surprise sale over at the official Fender shop
Memorial Day isn’t here just yet, but the first major Memorial Day sale is. Over at Fender, you can grab yourself some awesome early deals with up to 20% off guitars, guitar parts, and accessories. If you’ve been saving for something from Fender then it’s the perfect time to pull the trigger.
As well as premium-level American-made guitars you can also bag a bargain on Made in Mexico Player series instruments too. If you’re not looking to make a big investment over the Memorial Day weekend don’t worry, you can also get some great deals on accessories like guitar straps and some sweet deals on guitar pedals too.
For those after a premium-level instrument, the Fender American Ultra Luxe Strat is an awesome guitar. It’s got a massive $550 off, one of the biggest reductions in the whole sale and offers an upgrade on the already versatile Strat sound with its HSS pickup configuration. The Floyd Rose lets you perform some serious guitar acrobatics, and whether you’re playing hard rock or funk licks it will deliver superb guitar tones.
With a $100 reduction in the sale, the Fender Player Plus Meteora HH is a great buy for those looking to step up from a beginner instrument. It’s an incredibly cool looking guitar, and surprisingly ergonomic despite looking very different from others in the Fender stable. Two humbuckers help deliver plenty of girthy mid-range guitar tones, whilst the combo of locking tuners and tremolo let you add plenty of personality to your guitar playing.
These Fender Tie Dye leather straps will add some serious aesthetics to your favorite instrument, and being leather you can rest assured they will last for years and years. There are three different colorways available that you can match to your guitar’s finish, and they’re nice and wide to ensure you stay comfortable when playing.
There are few guitars as versatile as a Tele and with a $280 reduction taking this Fender American Performer Telecaster down to just above the $1k mark, you can get a super versatile guitar for a lot less. It features the classic three-saddle ashtray bridge, Yosemite single-coil pickups, classic-gear tuning machines, and jumbo frets for an excellent feel when bending notes. The Greasebucket Tone System lets you use your volume knob without any drop in treble response too, further adding to this incredibly versatile guitar.
If you already own a Tele but aren’t happy with the sound of the pickups, this Fender Shaw Hot 50s Tele pickup set will give your old guitar a new lease of life. The set currently has a massive $63 reduction at the moment, taking the price down to just above the $100 mark. It’s exceptional value for money for a great-sounding pickup set and can help elevate a Squier Tele or MIM Tele to a whole new level.
