Guitar Center has elected to go big for their epic Presidents' Day sale - score $500 off a Gibson Les Paul, $150 off a striking Gretsch Jet, and so much more

Well, Presidents' Day is right around the corner – and that can only mean one thing: guitar bargains! Many of our favorite music retailers are getting in on the action, but Guitar Center may just be offering the most bang for your buck. Guitar Center is currently offering up to 40% off a wide range of big-name guitar gear .

This impressive sale sees generous discounts on some of the most popular electric guitars , stunning beginner acoustic guitars and even pedalboard essentials such as stompboxes from the likes of Electro-Harmonix, Line 6, Maxon and more. So, regardless of what you need to stock up on, you'll be sure to find a deal.

Guitar Center Presidents' Day Sale: up to 40% off

There's a lot on offer here, from stunning guitars, tube amps for gigging and a slew of pedals. That said, it's not just guitar gear that's seen a discount. Every member of your band can get in on the action, with pianos, drum kits and PA systems also on offer.

Presidents' Day has long been an excellent time for guitarists to pick up a bargain, and this year's sale definitely doesn't disappoint. A few of our favorites include a whopping $150 off the striking Gretsch G5237TG Electromatic Jet FT. Featuring a chambered mahogany body and a maple top, lower set mahogany neck and a duo of Black Top Filter'Tron pickups, this guitar handles and sounds every bit as good as it looks.

We also have to give a shout-out to the Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V. Featuring a mahogany body and neck, rosewood fingerboard, trapezoid inlays, and mother-of-pearl Gibson logo, this beautiful single-cut is unmistakably a Les Paul. The Traditional Pro V also sports Grover locking machine heads and an asymmetrical neck for a modern playing feel, while the body is weight-relieved, which will make your back very happy indeed.

There's extra flexibility, too, via push/pull pots, which allow you to achieve fantastic single-coil tones via either a coil-split or coil-tap (choose whichever you like via a dip switch in the back cavity). Furthermore, the rhythm tone push/pull activates a phase switch, giving you access to the famous Peter Green out-of-phase sound.

This is one of the most versatile, highly spec'd Les Pauls on the market, and with $500 off, it's the perfect excuse to snap up a genuine Gibson guitar – head over to Guitar Center now to grab it before this deal comes to an end.

Turning our attention to effects, and we are delighted with what's on offer. You can currently bag yourself $200 off the Fender Tone Master Pro. Featuring over 100 amp and effect models, over 6000 Fender-captured impulse responses, a 7-inch color touch-screen, a 60-second stereo looper, as well as four effects loops and ten proprietary footswitches, this unit is among the best in its class.

Obviously, there's a lot more on offer, so it's worth browsing through the sale to see if anything takes your fancy. You have until 19 February to grab a bargain, so if you see something you like, don't hang about as you don't have long.

Shop the full Guitar Center Presidents' Day sale below