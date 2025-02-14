10 unmissable President's Day guitar sales every guitarist should know about

President's Day isn't here just yet, with the main event set to land on 02/17 but you don't have to wait til then to save yourself some serious cash on your favorite guitar gear. We've rounded up all the best sales that are live right now, letting you get ahead of the game and pick up something special for less.

There are loads of offers floating about already, but two of the best sales are happening at Guitar Center and Musician's Friend. At GC you can bag yourself some awesome savings of up to 40% off, with massive reductions on Gibson, Gretsch, Martin, and loads more. The sale ends on 02/19 so you've got a little (but not much) time to land yourself a deal.

Musician's Friend is offering an identical discount of up to 40% off too. There are loads of items in the sale, with big hitters like Fender and Line 6 seeing some hefty discounts. Well worth a browse if you're on the hunt for a bargain this weekend. There's also a special coupon on select items too, so even if you don't see a reduction right away you can get money off with code PRESDAY.

If you don't find anything at the above though, don't worry, there's a huge array of sales happening this weekend you can take advantage of. We've listed the best of the bunch below:

Guitar Center Presidents' Day Sale: Up to 40% off

There's a lot on offer here, from stunning guitars, tube amps for gigging, and a slew of pedals. That said, it's not just guitar gear that's seen a discount. Every member of your band can get in on the action, with pianos, drum kits, and PA systems also on offer.

Musician’s Friend Presidents’ Day sale: Up to 40% off

With a huge range of gear from Gibson and Fender to Line 6 and Universal Audio, the Musician’s Friend Presidents’ Day sale is a fantastic opportunity to bag yourself some heavily discounted guitar gear. There’s also loads of recording gear, select PA systems, and keyboards if you want something other than a new guitar or pedal.

Presidents' Day coupon: Use code PRESDAY

Musician’s Friend is also running a coupon code on select items, so you can bag 10% off select items from $45 to $98, and an even bigger 15% discount on items that are $99 and above. All you need to do is add a qualifying item to your basket and enter the code PRESDAY to claim your discount.

Fender Presidents' Day sale: Up to 20% off

For Presidents’ Day 2025, Fender has slashed the price tags of many of its core guitars and basses, including Stratocaster, Telecaster, Jazzmaster, Precision Bass, and Jazz Bass, as well as amps, accessories, and more.

Positive Grid: Up to 45% off

You'll have to move quickly to take advantage of this one, and that's not hyperbole. Savings of up to 45% off smart amps and software ends midnight 02/14, and with all the Spark amps discounted apart from Spark 2, it's your last chance to upgrade your practice and playing regimen for less.

Reverb: Up to 50% off

Over at Reverb, you'll find over 10,000 discounts on brand new, b-stock, and mint condition gear, making it a great place to make your money go further. There's every kind of instrument, pedal, and amp available in the sale, and plenty of recording gear too if you're that way inclined.

Sweetwater: Up to 50% off

Sweetwater isn't running a Presidents' Day sale per se, but you can bag up to 50% off in their Guitar Gallery sale. There's big money off Mesa/Boogie amps, money off Line 6 multi-effects, savings on strings, and loads more great deals specifically for guitar players.

IK Multimedia: Up to $50 off

Again IK Multimedia isn't doing a Presidents Day sale at the moment, but you can get yourself some nice discounts on Tonex pedals, the Axe audio interface, and iRig compact audio interfaces too. If you're looking to up your recording game this year, then this is a great place to start. The sale ends on 02/19 so don't wait too long to take advantage.

Amazon: Up to 40% off

Admittedly Amazon isn't the best place for guitarists to shop this Presidents' Day weekend, but there are some good deals if you look hard enough. We spotted discounts on D'Addario and Ernie Ball guitar strings, Ernie Ball capos, Fender patch cables, and loads more odds and ends you can pick up for less.

Waves: Buy two, get one free

If you're looking to improve the quality of your guitar recordings, then you can pick up Waves plugins for just $34.99 at the moment. There's a selection of 200 to choose from, so you're likely to find a specific EQ, compressor, or creative effect for your needs, and if you buy two, you'll get a third completely free.