Guitar deals are thin on the ground in Amazon’s Spring Sale but if you need accessories, I’ve found 6 deals that are well worth checking out

I’ve rounded up the best deals for guitarists on Amazon with my favorite essential accessories that will save you money

The Amazon Spring Sale has arrived, and with a slew of great deals that are sure to satisfy any guitarist out there - or not. If you’re looking for a new guitar, amp, or pedal, then this is not the sale for you. Not all is lost though. I’ve trawled through endless pages of cheap tat to bring you the very best deals on accessories, and all of them are less than $30.

Set to run between 03/25 and 03/31, the Spring Sale won’t be around for long so you’ve not got loads of time to take advantage of any deals you see. There’s also potentially limited stock on certain items to take into account, and any lightning deals that are only around for a particular amount of time. All that means if you see something you want or need, move quickly or it might not be around next time.

While I wouldn’t buy a guitar or pedal off Amazon, I love using their sales to stock up on essential items for guitar playing. Whether it’s guitar strings, a set of slides, some fresh guitar picks, or a strap for a new guitar, it’s definitely worth checking out any of the Amazon sales if you’re after something small. Here’s 6 of my favorite deals you can get right now…

D'Addario Eclipse Headstock Tuner
D'Addario Eclipse Headstock Tuner: was $14.99 now $11.99 at Amazon

I’ve had the D’Addario Eclipse clip-on tuner for a long time now, and it’s great for home use when I’m away from my pedalboard. It’s currently got a cool 20% reduction taking the price down to $11.99, an absolute bargain for a tuner that will stand the test of time. I’ve had mine for well over four years now and it's never let me down, whether I'm tuning acoustic, electric, or bass guitar.

Elixir Optiweb
Elixir Optiweb: was $14.79 now $12.50 at Amazon

Elixir’s Optiweb ultra-long-lasting guitar strings are typically pretty expensive as far as electric guitar strings go, which means whenever they’re discounted, I ensure I pick up a few sets for my guitar collection. They don’t have the biggest discount I’ve ever seen at 15% off, but it definitely brings them closer in price to a regular set of strings. The fact that they’ll last much longer than said regular strings also makes them better value for money in my opinion.

Fender Festival Strap
Fender Festival Strap: was $32.99 now $20.79 at Amazon

I like having a good guitar strap for each of the guitars in my collection, as you never know when inspiration might strike and you just have to reach for that oddball guitar that doesn’t get as much love. Two of these Fender Festival Straps have got a nice $12.20 discount in the Amazon Spring Sale, which is close to 40% off! They’re an absolute bargain whether you need a strap for your backup guitar or your precious number one.

Stagg Instrument Cable
Stagg Instrument Cable: was $12.79 now $8.80 at Amazon

Guitar cables aren’t the sexiest thing you’ll ever purchase, I’ll be the first to admit, but they are undoubtedly a necessity. Having spares on hand is essential too, as you never know when you’ll need another. These Stagg Instrument cables are superb value for money even at full price, but in the sale they’ve gotten a hefty 31% discount taking the price down to below $10. It’s a great way to save cash even if you’re just going to keep it in your gig bag for an emergency.

Donner DP-1 Pedalboard Power Supply
Donner DP-1 Pedalboard Power Supply: was $39.99 now $30 at Amazon

A few years ago, I had so many spare pedals going I decided to build a backup ‘board. I didn’t want to spend loads on powering it though. Enter the Donner DP-1 pedalboard power supply, which is insanely good value for money. Of course, it’s not going to compete with a CIOKS, but if you’re looking for a good first-time PSU or you just want something low cost to use at home, it will absolutely do the job. In the sale it’s got a 25% discount, which brings the price down to a very affordable $30, and it includes 10 cables to power your pedals too.

Rock Slide Brass
Rock Slide Brass: was $30.83 now $21.58 at Amazon

Using a guitar slide can really help open up some new sonic possibilities in your guitar playing. I’ve started using one recently in a new band, and it’s a great way to create some amazing tones, whether you’re playing traditional blues or something more experimental. This Rick Slide Brass guitar slide delivers a really warm tone thanks to the resonant qualities of brass, and with a cool $9 discount, it’s fantastic value for money.

Gibson Les Paul Standard Double Trouble

“The covers are off and it's time to rock ’n’ roll”: Gibson's Double Trouble Les Pauls offer time machine takes on ’50s and ’60s models, with faded nitro finishes – and a cheeky nod to its dispute with DiMarzio
Lowden F-12 Spruce Top: the Spruce-fronted flat‑top acoustic features Lowden’s all-new lightweight bolt-on neck joint system.

“A fully fledged Lowden that will relish everything from sofa noodling to professional gigs, once the pickup of your choice is installed”: Lowden F12 review
