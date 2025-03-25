Guitar deals are thin on the ground in Amazon’s Spring Sale but if you need accessories, I’ve found 6 deals that are well worth checking out

The Amazon Spring Sale has arrived , and with a slew of great deals that are sure to satisfy any guitarist out there - or not. If you’re looking for a new guitar, amp, or pedal, then this is not the sale for you. Not all is lost though. I’ve trawled through endless pages of cheap tat to bring you the very best deals on accessories, and all of them are less than $30.

Set to run between 03/25 and 03/31, the Spring Sale won’t be around for long so you’ve not got loads of time to take advantage of any deals you see. There’s also potentially limited stock on certain items to take into account, and any lightning deals that are only around for a particular amount of time. All that means if you see something you want or need, move quickly or it might not be around next time.

While I wouldn’t buy a guitar or pedal off Amazon, I love using their sales to stock up on essential items for guitar playing. Whether it’s guitar strings, a set of slides, some fresh guitar picks , or a strap for a new guitar, it’s definitely worth checking out any of the Amazon sales if you’re after something small. Here’s 6 of my favorite deals you can get right now…

Elixir Optiweb: was $14.79 now $12.50 at Amazon Elixir’s Optiweb ultra-long-lasting guitar strings are typically pretty expensive as far as electric guitar strings go, which means whenever they’re discounted, I ensure I pick up a few sets for my guitar collection. They don’t have the biggest discount I’ve ever seen at 15% off, but it definitely brings them closer in price to a regular set of strings. The fact that they’ll last much longer than said regular strings also makes them better value for money in my opinion.

Fender Festival Strap: was $32.99 now $20.79 at Amazon I like having a good guitar strap for each of the guitars in my collection, as you never know when inspiration might strike and you just have to reach for that oddball guitar that doesn’t get as much love. Two of these Fender Festival Straps have got a nice $12.20 discount in the Amazon Spring Sale, which is close to 40% off! They’re an absolute bargain whether you need a strap for your backup guitar or your precious number one.

Stagg Instrument Cable: was $12.79 now $8.80 at Amazon Guitar cables aren’t the sexiest thing you’ll ever purchase, I’ll be the first to admit, but they are undoubtedly a necessity. Having spares on hand is essential too, as you never know when you’ll need another. These Stagg Instrument cables are superb value for money even at full price, but in the sale they’ve gotten a hefty 31% discount taking the price down to below $10. It’s a great way to save cash even if you’re just going to keep it in your gig bag for an emergency.

Donner DP-1 Pedalboard Power Supply: was $39.99 now $30 at Amazon A few years ago, I had so many spare pedals going I decided to build a backup ‘board. I didn’t want to spend loads on powering it though. Enter the Donner DP-1 pedalboard power supply , which is insanely good value for money. Of course, it’s not going to compete with a CIOKS, but if you’re looking for a good first-time PSU or you just want something low cost to use at home, it will absolutely do the job. In the sale it’s got a 25% discount, which brings the price down to a very affordable $30, and it includes 10 cables to power your pedals too.