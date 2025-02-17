I don't think you're going to find much better than $180 off a gig-ready Fender Player II Strat this Presidents' Day
This Blue Burst Fender HSS Player Strat is only $699 right now at Guitar Center
The Fender Stratocaster is widely thought of as the most versatile guitar of all time. From spanky clean tones to expressive blues leads, tight overdriven rhythm to full-on psychedelic fuzz tones - the Strat can do it all. Throw a humbucker in the mix, and the sonic potential is launched into the stratosphere. So, if you fancy adding one of these iconic guitars to your collection, you can do so with a hefty discount of $180 at Guitar Center right now.
On offer is the Fender Player II HSS Strat in this rather unique Blue Burst finish. The eagle-eyed among you will have noticed the fetching flame maple veneer that sits atop this beautiful instrument - not something you see every day. It may be commonplace on a Gibson Les Paul, sure, but Fender usually prefers a more understated look. This is unapologetically a modern Strat, designed to keep up with the demands of a modern player.
Fender Player II Strat: Was $879.99, now $699.99
Are you looking for a contemporary Fender Stratocaster? Well, look no further than the Fender Player Stratocaster HSS Plus. This ultra-modern guitar is capable of producing searing lead tones as well as the crisp, clean tones you’d expect from a Strat. Right now, you can get a whopping $180 off!
It may be a modern interpretation of the iconic Fender guitar, but some things are just too good to change – such as a solid alder body, bolt-on maple neck with comfortable C profile, and 2-point fulcrum tremolo bridge with vintage-style bent steel saddles.
The Player Series Alnico 2 humbucker adds some much-needed power to the bridge position, allowing you to easily achieve those high-gain metal tones, as well as delicate clean sounds. So, if you’re in the market for a new Strat, this might be the best deal you're going to find this Presidents' Day.
Below is a link to the entire Guitar Center sale, where you'll find even more guitars, basses, amps and pedals on offer. But be quick. You have until Wednesday, 19 February, to get involved.
Guitar Center Presidents' Day Sale: up to 40% off
There's a lot on offer here, from stunning guitars, tube amps for gigging and a slew of pedals. That said, it's not just guitar gear that's seen a discount. Every member of your band can get in on the action, with pianos, drum kits and PA systems also on offer.
