I don't think you're going to find much better than $180 off a gig-ready Fender Player II Strat this Presidents' Day

The Fender Stratocaster is widely thought of as the most versatile guitar of all time. From spanky clean tones to expressive blues leads, tight overdriven rhythm to full-on psychedelic fuzz tones - the Strat can do it all. Throw a humbucker in the mix, and the sonic potential is launched into the stratosphere. So, if you fancy adding one of these iconic guitars to your collection, you can do so with a hefty discount of $180 at Guitar Center right now.

On offer is the Fender Player II HSS Strat in this rather unique Blue Burst finish. The eagle-eyed among you will have noticed the fetching flame maple veneer that sits atop this beautiful instrument - not something you see every day. It may be commonplace on a Gibson Les Paul, sure, but Fender usually prefers a more understated look. This is unapologetically a modern Strat, designed to keep up with the demands of a modern player.

Fender Player II Strat: Was $879.99, now $699.99

Are you looking for a contemporary Fender Stratocaster? Well, look no further than the Fender Player Stratocaster HSS Plus. This ultra-modern guitar is capable of producing searing lead tones as well as the crisp, clean tones you’d expect from a Strat. Right now, you can get a whopping $180 off!

It may be a modern interpretation of the iconic Fender guitar, but some things are just too good to change – such as a solid alder body, bolt-on maple neck with comfortable C profile, and 2-point fulcrum tremolo bridge with vintage-style bent steel saddles.

The Player Series Alnico 2 humbucker adds some much-needed power to the bridge position, allowing you to easily achieve those high-gain metal tones, as well as delicate clean sounds. So, if you’re in the market for a new Strat, this might be the best deal you're going to find this Presidents' Day.

Below is a link to the entire Guitar Center sale, where you'll find even more guitars, basses, amps and pedals on offer. But be quick. You have until Wednesday, 19 February, to get involved.

Guitar Center Presidents' Day Sale: up to 40% off

There's a lot on offer here, from stunning guitars, tube amps for gigging and a slew of pedals. That said, it's not just guitar gear that's seen a discount. Every member of your band can get in on the action, with pianos, drum kits and PA systems also on offer.

Shop more Presidents' Day sales

1. Fender Presidents' Day sale: Up to 20% off

For Presidents’ Day 2025, Fender has slashed the price tags of many of its core guitars and basses, including Stratocaster, Telecaster, Jazzmaster, Precision Bass, and Jazz Bass, as well as amps, accessories, and more.

2. Musician’s Friend Presidents’ Day sale: Up to 50% off

No matter what you’re in the market for, you’re sure to find some fantastic reductions in the Musician’s Friend Presidents’ Day sale. With money off audio interfaces, studio monitors, guitars, and loads more, it’s the perfect place to pick up an early bargain in time for the Presidents’ Day weekend.

3. Reverb: Up to 50% off

Over at Reverb, you'll find over 100,000 discounts on brand new, b-stock, and mint condition gear, making it a great place to make your money go further. There's every kind of instrument, pedal, and amp available in the sale, and plenty of recording gear too if you're that way inclined.

4. IK Multimedia: Up to $50 off

Again IK Multimedia isn't doing a Presidents Day sale at the moment, but you can get yourself some nice discounts on Tonex pedals, the Axe audio interface, and iRig compact audio interfaces too. If you're looking to up your recording game this year, then this is a great place to start. The sale ends on 02/19 so don't wait too long to take advantage.

5. Waves: 200 plugins from $34.99 each

This isn't a Presidents' Day offer, but the deal is so good we had to share it. With everything from the ever-popular Waves Tune Real-Time to Vocal Rider, Waves Harmony, CLA-2A Compressor, SSL E-Channel, and so much more down to only $34.99, there's never been a better time to stock up on plugins.