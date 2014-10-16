Fender Introduces Adam Clayton Jazz Bass Guitar

Fender has introduced its Adam Clayton Jazz Bass guitar.

From the company:

Throughout the entire phenomenal history of the band, the music of U2 has been underpinned by the gracefully muscular bass work of Adam Clayton. His impeccable groove and expansive tone form the sonic foundation of one of the biggest bands in the history of rock music, never more powerfully than today.

Fender’s Adam Clayton Jazz Bass guitar puts his rock solid sound and style in bassists’ hands, with elegant appointments and elemental tone, including two potent Fender Custom Shop pickups and a beautiful Sherwood Green Metallic gloss finish with matching headstock.

Other premium features include a maple neck with a custom “C”-shaped profile and vintage style heel truss-rod adjustment, 9.5”-radius rosewood fingerboard with 20 medium jumbo frets and white pearloid block inlays, four-ply white pearloid pickguard, vintage-style black plastic Jazz Bass control knobs, vintage-style high-mass bridge (combination string-through-body/top-load), vintage Style “lollipop” tuners and a deluxe black hard-shell case with orange interior.

“I played (my Sherwood Green 1965 Jazz Bass) a lot on the ‘All That You Can’t Leave Behind’ tour and I really love it,” said Clayton. “It had a great sound and the pickups were really, really punchy. I got Fender to clone the bass I had, but rather than make it an exact replica of my beat-up Sherwood Green bass, I said, ‘Let’s make it pretty; let’s make it as beautiful as we can and make it all new.’ So, they put this together for me. … This is a great bass. I’ve been using it on the new album and I’m going to be playing it live.”

