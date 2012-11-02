Fender Introduces All-Mahogany CD-60 and CD-60CE Models

Some of Fender’s best-selling acoustic models are now available with the sweet, mellow tone of an all-mahogany body.

Previously available only with a spruce top, the new Fender CD-60 acoustic guitar boasts an all-mahogany body with rosewood fingerboard, new black pickguard, mother-of-pearl acrylic rosette design, new compensated bridge design, white bridge pins with black dots, and smaller (3mm) dot fingerboard inlays.

Other features include scalloped X bracing, black body binding, 20-fret fingerboard, dual-action truss rod, die-cast tuners, and a hard-shell case (in North America only).

For players seeking to plug in, the CD-60CE model features the same appointments as the CD-60, and offers the additional convenience of a cutaway and Fishman Isys III electronics.

The CD-60 acoustic guitar is available at authorized Fender dealers for a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $299.99. The CD-60CE is available at authorized Fender dealers for a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $429.99.

