Fender Introduces Brad Paisley Signature Road Worn Telecaster

Fender today announced its collaboration with country music superstar, singer and celebrated guitarist Brad Paisley for his own artist signature guitar, the Brad Paisley Road Worn Telecaster.

Fender and Paisley united to create a classic and timeless guitar reminiscent of one of his prized instruments in his guitar arsenal, his silver sparkle Telecaster. The collaboration will be officially revealed at Summer NAMM 2017 in Nashville.

“The best thing about having a Fender Signature Telecaster is the unwavering quality associated with the brand’s legacy and confidence that I’m introducing a great guitar at an incredible price point,” Paisley says. “I set out to create a guitar that was accessible for the vast majority of young people out there, who I hope to inspire to change the world with musical dreams.”

The instrument reflects Paisley’s dynamic persona and showcases his shared mission with Fender: to inspire the next generation of players. The body is custom-made from a lightweight and resonant paulownia center core with spruce top and back, while a custom wound ’64 Tele Bridge Pickup expands the sonic palette with just the right amount of rough and tumble energy. Paisley carefully chose an enhanced “V” neck shape, making for a comfortable grip. The medium jumbo frets are perfect for quick picking and those bluesy over-the-neck bends. To cap it off, Roadworn silver sparkle finish, aged hardware, and a paisley pickguard make this guitar worthy of legends.

“Brad’s influence has reached every corner of modern guitar playing realm and music at large across all genres—not just country,” adds Justin Norvell, Senior Vice President, Fender Products. “Not only is it a beautiful guitar, but it has some amazing, unique features that we developed directly with him, namely the lightweight body and hot pickups. We amalgamated features from several of his favorite guitars, resulting in a truly compelling instrument we hope will empower players everywhere.”

Fender’s popular artist signature models are geared toward product progression and storytelling, creating instruments designed to the unique specifications of the world’s most iconic artists. The Brad Paisley Road Worn Telecaster gives fans and players everywhere a chance to engage in a musical experience Paisley helped curate.

