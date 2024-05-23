“There’s nowhere on the planet that these cats would be in the same room together for such a cool low key hang”: Fender just opened a mega new Nashville HQ – and Music City’s finest guitarists were all in attendance

By
published

Billy Gibbons, Keith Urban, Brad Paisley, Chris Shiflett, Guthrie Trapp and many more attended the grand opening of the new location – and some sat round for a jam

Fender Stratocaster headstock
(Image credit: Future)

Earlier this week, Fender hosted the grand opening of its new Nashville HQ, which was attended by a huge array of electric guitar players.

Similar to the ceremonious ribbon-cutting activities that took place at the new Gibson Garage UK earlier this year, the opening day of Fender’s newest location looked to be a well-attended spectacle.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.