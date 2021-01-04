Brad Paisley gifts guitar to Nashville-based guitarist whose home was destroyed in Christmas Day blast

A survivor of the Nashville Christmas Day bombing, who lost his home and all of his possessions, has been given an all-new electric guitar by Brad Paisley, who has sought to help guitarist Buck McCoy rebuild his life.

McCoy was at home when the bomb exploded in Nashville on Christmas Day – a blast that ripped through his apartment and destroyed everything he owned. The explosion also separated him from his beloved ginger cat, Molly.

Speaking to WZTV, McCoy recalls saying "I'm going back in to the burning building to look for my cat," before a fireman told him to "get out of here now". He had to crawl over broken glass and debris to escape.

"There was a car on fire. The windows were gone. Everything I own – every guitar I have, every piece of my life: my pictures, everything – is in shambles."

McCoy was later reunited with Molly, who was found roaming the streets by police, some six days after the attack.

The story caught Brad Paisley's attention, who reached out to McCoy to offer his support. As well as offering Buck unlimited groceries at his year-round free grocery store, Paisley also took to social media to encourage others to donate to McCoy's GoFundMe page, which has currently raised $38,351.

Paisley also gifted McCoy his all-new signature Fender Esquire Telecaster. The guitar sports a Road Worn Black Sparkle lacquer finish, maple fingerboard and Seymour Duncan Secret Agent "stealth" Esquire pickups.

As a personal touch, Paisley wrote: "Buck, twang on pal! Glad you're still here. Brad." on the back of the headstock.

With his new guitar, McCoy says he can return to work and continue performing every weekend at Legend's Corner with his band, which will help restore a sense of order and normality after the traumatic experience.

In response, Buck told TMZ: "Thank you so much, Brad. This is a dream come true. I really appreciate you sending me this guitar. I will treasure it forever."

Visit Buck McCoy's GoFundMe page to donate.