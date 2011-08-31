Fender Introduces New Acoustic Models: Guitar, Bass and Ukulele

Fender has introduced several new, limited-edition acoustic instruments.

Models include the USA Select 1, Fender’s first acoustic guitar made in the US since the 1990s. Only 30 pieces are being released worldwide. The dreadnought guitar has a spruce top, flame maple back and sides, forward-shifted X bracing, gold hardware and a Fishman Sonitone pickup system.

The T-Bucket Bass is the first acoustic bass guitar to join the Hot Rod Design series. the bass has a grand concert style body, a flame maple top with scalloped X bracing and a three-color sunburst finish, mahogany back and sides, gloss-finish mahogany neck, ivory body and neck binding and a Fishman Isys III pickup system with onboard active preamp and tuner.

The new additions also include concert and soprano ukuleles, the Ukulele Mino’Aka and Ukulele U’Uku. The Ukulele Mino’Aka features include a concert-style, all-mahogany body with tone bar bracing; three-piece mahogany neck with 19-fret rosewood fingerboard; aged body and fingerboard binding and a Telecaster headstock with Fender gold screen logo.

The Ukulele U’Uku soprano is the smallest member of the ukulele family. It features an all-mahogany body with soundboard bracing, three-piece mahogany neck with 12-fret rosewood fingerboard, black body and fingerboard binding and an exclusive Fender headstock shape and gold logo.

Also new are the CN-240SCE Thinline, a crossover instrument for electric players and beginners looking for a classical guitar. Features include a soft cutaway for easier access to the upper frets, thinner neck profile, solid cedar top with traditional fan bracing, rosewood back and sides, gloss-finish 18-fret mahogany neck and a Fishman Isys III pickup system with onboard active preamp and tuner.

