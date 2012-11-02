Fender Introduces Telecaster Thinline Super Deluxe

The Fender Telecaster has sported many looks for more than 60 years, but none as elegant as the new limited-edition Telecaster Thinline Super Deluxe.

Available in Black and Olympic White, this stunning Tele’s appointments include a resonant semi-hollow basswood body with double binding and a single f hole, matching painted headstock, 7.25-inch-radius bound rosewood fingerboard with pearloid block inlays and a pair of Fideli’Tron humbucking pickups.

Other features include a modern C-shaped maple neck with bone nut, 21 wide vintage-style frets, three-way blade switching with “top hat” switch tip, single-ply pickguard (gold on Olympic White model; silver on Black model), gold (Olympic White model) and chrome (Black model) hardware, vintage-style Stratocaster hard-tail bridge, three-bolt “F”-stamped neck plate with Mictro-Tilt adjustment

For additional information, visit fender.com.