Fender Launches Hand-Wired '64 Custom Blackface DeluxeReverb Amp

Fender has announced the launch of the hand-wired, ’64 Custom Deluxe Reverb amplifier at Summer NAMM 2017 in Nashville.

More than 50 years after its first release, the Blackface Deluxe Reverb amplifier is still one of the most indispensable workhorse guitar amps ever made—played by guitarists on countless stages and in studios worldwide.

Representative of those used at the time, the ’64 Custom Deluxe Reverb amplifier recreates that timeless, classic Fender sound heard on countless hit recordings—all in a roadworthy package ideal for vintage tone enthusiasts, session musicians and serious gigging guitar players.

The '64 Custom Deluxe Reverb carries on Fender’s amplifier legacy with incredible vintage-style tones stemming from modified all-tube, hand-wired AB763 circuitry; the hand wiring sets this amp apart from the ubiquitous Blackface ’65 Deluxe Reverb amp Fender reissued in 1993. With 20 watts of output power, the pedal-friendly amp is characterized by a full, snappy and crystalline tone—making it a rig staple that can be applied across genres in a variety of playing situations.

Additional highlights of the ’64 Custom Deluxe Reverb include: bright and normal channels, tube-driven spring reverb and tremolo on both channels, Fender Vintage Blue tone capacitors, 12AX7 and 12AT7 preamp tubes, a 5AR4/GZ34 rectifier tube, 6V6 output tubes and a 12" Jensen C-12Q speaker.

“We’re very proud to announce this special tribute to one of the unmistakable ‘crown jewels’ in Fender’s history,” said Shane Nicholas, Director, Product Development, Electronics at Fender. “The Blackface Deluxe Reverb amp has been one of our best-selling ‘evergreen’ tube amps since we reissued it in 1993. Collectors and artists have been telling us for years, ‘You have to do a hand-wired reissue of the Blackface Deluxe Reverb; it’s everybody’s favorite.’ The new ’64 Custom has historical accuracy where it counts, plus thoughtful tweaks for today’s player.”

NEW ’64 Custom Deluxe Reverb Amplifier: Launching September ($2,499.99)

Featuring Bright and Normal channels, all-tube-driven spring reverb and tremolo on both channels, hand-wired AB763 circuitry and 20 watts of output power, the ’64 Custom Deluxe Reverb is the go-to amp for warm, clean tones and moderate breakup.

The cabinet that holds the 12” Jensen C-12Q speaker is crafted from solid pine for improved resonance and lighter weight, and features an extra-heavy textured vinyl covering and lightly-aged silver grille cloth for a picture-perfect vintage look. The amplifier also includes Fender Vintage Blue tone capacitors, four 12AX7 and two 12AT7 preamp tubes, a 5AR4/GZ34 rectifier tube, a matched pair of 6V6 output tubes, as well as a footswitch and amp cover. Available September 2017.