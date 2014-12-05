Floyd Rose Expands Line of Upgradable Parts

Floyd Rose Marketing has expanded its line of upgrades to include many new items.

These include the Stone Tone Rock Block, a sustain block made of granite; the Turbo Trem Arm, a superbly agile and durable tremolo arm with two Allen key ends; the Push-In Tremolo Arm; and noiseless springs coated with a revolutionary polymer that eliminates that “spring ping” associated with the tremolo.

All of these new upgrades are now available in addition to the company's collection of upgradable parts to personalize the millions of existing bridges on the market.

See Floyd Rose at Winter NAMM 2015 in booth 4860 in Hall C.

For more information, visit floydrose.com.