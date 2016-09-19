Floyd Rose Mods: Three Fast and Easy Improvements Anyone Can Make

If your Floyd Rose is driving you mad, here are some simple, reversible mods that will make living with it a lot easier.

In this video, Phillip McKnight demonstrates several ways to block your Floyd Rose, ranging from dirt-cheap DIY methods to an inexpensive fix using the Tremel-No.

Phillip shows the items you’ll need and demonstrates each step of every process. As he notes, all of these mods are completely reversible and will leave no trace of having ever been performed.

Take a look. And when you’re done, visit Phillip’s YouTube channel for more of his great and informative videos.