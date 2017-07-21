Fluid Audio Launches the Strum Buddy

Fluid Audio has announced the Strum Buddy electric guitar monitor/amplifier.

Featuring 6W of power and a 40mm speaker driver, the Strum Buddy amplifies your electric guitar to the perfect level for practicing on your couch, in a classroom, hotel room or anywhere. With it’s rechargeable battery, there is no need to be tethered to an AC powered amplifier – it is effectively “cordless” with 3.5 hours of play time.

Using internal DSP processing, it is EQ’d to sound just like your real amp. It also has 4 effect settings that can be used independently or together – Clean, Crunch/Distortion, Chorus and Reverb. The really innovative aspect of the Strum Buddy, enough for patent protection, is that it is encased in a rubber housing with integrated suction cup. This allows you to safely stick it to any guitar body and take it wherever you want to play.

Features:

• Compact, portable guitar monitor/amplifier with effects

• 6W of power

• 40mm speaker driver

• DSP tuned to sound like your guitar amplifier

• Integrated suction cup for guitar body mounting

• 4 effects to choose from: Clean, Crunch, Chorus and Reverb

• Guitar and charging cable included

The Strum Buddy will be available July ’17 with the following street price: $79.99 USD/€79.99

For more info, visit fluidaudio.net.