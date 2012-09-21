Flying Low: PRS SE Custom 24 7-String Guitar

Last week, I attended PRS Guitars' sixth annual open-house event known as Experience PRS.

If you’re a fan of PRS Guitars or just guitars in general, this free event at the Stevensville, Maryland, factory is a must-see. It truly is meant to be “experienced.”

In addition to visiting the facility where they build these exquisite guitars, there were performances by PRS artists, including David Grissom, Brent Mason, Neal Schon of Journey, Mark Tremonti and John McLaughlin. Experience PRS also uses this opportunity to unveil all its upcoming new products.

One that struck me is the SE Custom 24 7-String guitar, which happens to be PRS Guitars' first 7-string production instrument in their SE series of guitars. The SE Custom 24 7-String combines all the familiar PRS features, cosmetics and playability for players who need to reach for more than just six strings.

The SE Custom 24 7-String adds a low-B string to offer more tonal range and features a beveled maple top with flame maple veneer and mahogany back, a 24-fret, 25-inch scale length maple neck with rosewood fretboard and bird inlays — a new addition on an SE guitar. Pickups include a SE HFS and SE Vintage Bass with a volume, push/pull tone, and three-way blade switch.

The SE Custom 24 7-String is a solid guitar with a defined response, and probably the best looking 7-string guitar available.

List price: TBA

PRS Guitars, prsguitars.com

Guitar World has debuted a special digital issue dedicated entirely to Paul Reed Smith Guitars. The special issue features a review of PRS' 408 MT and Standard models, plus new-product stories about the SE Angelus acoustic guitar, the 2-Channel "H" Amp, the SE Custom 24-7 String guitar and more. The issue is available now at iTunes.Head here for more info.

