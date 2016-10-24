Four Must-Have Guitar Pedals

(Image credit: Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)

This video is about a year old, but it’s a good one to get guitarists thinking about what gear they really need and what gear is superfluous to their work. In it, Phillip McKnight tells what he thinks are the four must-have pedals for every guitarist—though your choices may differ.

“I show the four pedals I would use if I ditched all my pedals,” Phillip says, “and explain why.” Take a look, share your thoughts, and tell us what must-have pedals are in your set-up. As always, be sure to visit Phillip’s YouTube channel for more of his great videos.