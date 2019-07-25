Framus Unveils Diablo II Supreme Guitar

Following the June release of the Diablo II Progressive X guitar, Framus has unveiled the new metal-focused Diablo II Supreme.

Like the Progressive X, the Supreme boasts a three-dimensional carved top and contours. Features include a mahogany neck, tiger stripe ebony fretboard, TonePros Tune-o-matic string-through bridge, Graph Tech Ratio locking tuners and Plek fretwork and Invisible Fretwork Technology.

The Supreme stands apart from its Progressive X forebear in its metal-ready pickup design—boasting a Seymour Duncan Nazgûl at the bridge and Sentient in the neck position.

As per usual with Framus, the Diablo II Supreme will be available in two versions: Masterbuilt and Teambuilt. Finishes include Midnight Blue Transparent, French Violet Transparent, Nirvana Black Transparent and Black Blackburst Satin.

